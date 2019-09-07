Train lines are blocked after a person was hit by a train.

It happened this morning between Stratford and Maryland.

Delays on the Greater Anglia lines are expected to be in place until this afternoon.

Due to the incidenrt c2c services are also affected and are being diverted to call at London Fenchurch Street untill further notice.

Stratford and Liverpool Street will not be served by the c2c line.

In a statement on its website Greater Anglia said: "Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 3pm.

"Greater Anglia services are still able to run but will be delayed due to two out of the four lines in and out of London Liverpool Street being blocked.

"This problem is affecting Greater Anglia and TfL.

"The British Transport Police and Network Rail are on site."