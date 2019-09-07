A NEW beauty salon offering a range of cosmetic treatments has opened in Brightlingsea.

The Four B's offers skin and aesthetic treatments like botox, micro needling and chemical peels from its new premises in Victoria Place.

The business is the brainchild of Harley Street trained technician Kirsty Dinnadge who has invested £15,000 into the premises.

She said: "I worked in Harley Street for many years and moved to Essex four-years-ago where I have been working for myself.

"I was fed up of driving and doing it mobile and I wanted a clinic of my own.

"It is a dream come true for me, I am nervous and excited."

The business opened for the first time on Saturday with a special launch event for the public.

Mrs Dinnadge said: "The reaction so far has been amazing. We had someone from TOWIE and someone from Ex On the Beach turn up on Saturday for the event.

"I have a lot of existing clients who have stayed with me since I worked in London. In this business you buy a person not a product.

"My ambition has been finally realised and I am a bit lost for words."

The Four B's beauty salon is open Monday to Saturday and by appointment on Sunday.

Visit thefourbs.co.uk.