A THUG who knocked a man out and then jumped on his leg in an unprovoked group attack has been jailed for 19 months.

Liam Butcher, 19, and Conor Stonebridge, 23, were both convicted of grievous bodily harm after a pub row in Brightlingsea last summer.

A third man - Callum John, 20, admitted actual bodily harm for his part in the assault.

The victims - two men in their 50s - had been drinking in the King's Arms.

But when they left they passed by Stonebridge and Butcher who were drinking outside.

They followed the older men - who they knew - down Queen Street and towards the town.

Stonebridge and Butcher began to verbally abuse and threaten the two men before the altercation turned physical.

Butcher approached one of them, knocked him unconscious with a single punch, and jumped on his leg.

Stonebridge began to attack the second man and called for assistance from a group of friends who had been following them.

John approached the second victim, who was still grappling with Stonebridge, and smashed a glass over his head.

Emergency services started to arrive and the trio fled the scene.

After being named by the victims, Butcher, of no fixed address, was arrested later the same evening and Stonebridge, who lives in Brightlingsea early the next morning.

John, of George Avenue, Brightlingsea, handed himself in to Clacton police station a day later.

Stonebridge was sentenced to four months imprisonment at Chelmsford Crown Court.

John received a six month sentence, suspended for two years, and he must complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Investigating officer, Det Con Hollie Hughes of Clacton CID, said she hoped the sentences would give closure to the victims and their loved ones.

She said: “This was an unprovoked, senseless attack on two innocent men who had just been enjoying a drink at their local pub.

"The actions of Butcher, John and Stonebridge will stay with their victims forever, with one suffering life-changing injuries.

“I’m glad that John had the decency to plead guilty to his offences, and I would like to thank the victims and their families for their courage and dignity throughout the trial.

"I hope it will serve some small comfort that their attackers have faced justice.”