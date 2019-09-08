A MENTAL health trust is marking World Suicide Prevention Day by launching a month-long campaign.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust will mark the day on Tuesday.

Scheduled to run until World Mental Health Day on October 10, it will encourage patients, staff and the public to download Stay Alive, a self-help suicide prevention app.

Free from the App Store, easy to use and compatible with Apple and Android phones, the app is aimed at people thinking of taking their own lives.

Created by Grassroots Suicide Prevention, the app includes rapid access to EPUT’s crisis service telephone numbers, advice about staying safe, information about helping people in need and details about suicide myths.

Andy Brogan, executive chief operating officer at EPUT, said: “Although there are lots of myths and stigma about suicide and mental health, if we can use this app to raise awareness and get people talking about it more, I think we can open the door to being able to save lives.

“This is incredibly important because one death by suicide is one too many. Suicide prevention is about our families, friends, neighbours, colleagues and acquaintances. It is about saving lives and keeping people safe and well.”

The trust’s campaign is also encouraging people to complete the Zero Suicide Alliance’s 20-minute online training package to prevent suicide, which claimed 194 lives in Essex in 2018.

People can follow the campaign with #intheirshoes on the trust’s Facebook and Twitter channels via @EPUTNHS.