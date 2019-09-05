A SCHOOLGIRL had her designer purse stolen during a "terrifying" robbery by two teenage thugs in Frinton.

The 16-year-old was walking in Hadleigh Road when the young robbers approached her.

They grabbed her by the arm before snatching her Louis Vuitton purse.

The pair, thought to be aged between 16 and 18, then made off from the scene.

Ward councillor Terry Allen said he was shocked to hear about the incident.

He said: "I'm deeply shocked that incidents like this are happening in Frinton now.

"It must have been terrifying for the young lady.

"I'm thankful that she wasn't seriously hurt, but I'm sure this will stay with her for a long time.

"This cannot go on in our area. Our residents pay for extra policing by Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs). But we pay for Essex Police and our PCSOs - not Essex Police or PCSOs.

"We must have a stronger police presence in our town and robberies like this must be nipped in the bud.

"Frinton is not an easy touch and we must target these scumbags - we can't have people running wild."

The incident happened at about 2pm on Thursday, August 29, although details were not released by the police until today.

A spokesman for Essex Police said detectives are appealing for witnesses following the robbery.

He added: "A 16-year-old girl was walking down Hadleigh Road when two boys walking towards her grabbed her arm and stole the Louis Vuitton purse she had been holding.

"The first boy has been described as aged between 16 and 18 years old, white and was wearing a blue jacket.

"The second boy has been described as a similar age with dark hair and wearing dark jogging bottoms.

"If you were in the area and might have seen what happened or any residence with CCTV footage, please contact Clacton CID."

Witnesses should call detectives on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/138713/19. Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.