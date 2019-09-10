NEW grant funding will be made available to voluntary community groups in Tendring.

It follows the publication of a North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance commissioned report from Community360 and Community Voluntary Services Tendring.

The report made a number of recommendations in order to strengthen community ties in a range of areas.

Mark Jarman-Howe, chairman of the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance, said: “We know to achieve our goals we need to do things differently.

“This report is a sign of our commitment to work with our communities, recognising existing assets, and actively seeking to support community and voluntary groups upon whom so many rely.”

The report found more work was needed around mental health support, befriending services, transport and home help.

To find out more about the grants available and the requirements visit community360.org.uk.