ESSEX Police have launched their latest recruitment drive as part of the force's Fit the Bill campaign.

Officers numbers are at a four-year high at 3,000 but by March the service expects there to be more than 3,200.

In order to fill the upcoming vacancies the force is relaunching the campaign and is set to release a number of films on social media focusing on the journey of officers, both before and after they joined Essex Police.

Case studies will include people who moved to the county to join Essex Police, those who have held other jobs before signing up and people who have fulfilled lifelong ambitions to protect their communities.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: "Along with our great county, Essex Police is an amazing place to be.

“Our officer numbers are at a four-year high and they are set to grow even further over the coming year.

"We have just introduced our new Town Centre Teams to ensure that now, more than ever, we are visible and accessible to the communities we serve and our Special Constabulary is the fastest growing in the country.

“Essex has always been a great place to live and work and our police force gives people the chance to have a career where you can save lives, lock up criminals, deliver justice to victims and really make a difference to our communities.

“Our force also offers real opportunities to progress and specialise and no two days are ever the same.

“If you Fit the Bill then come and be part of our journey and we will part of yours.”

To be eligible to join Essex Police as a constable you must be 18 or over, be a British citizen or from part of the Europe Economic Area and possess a full driving licence.

Ideally you will not have a criminal record of any previous convictions or cautions and you should hold two A-levels of equivalent.

A full list of the eligibility criteria and details of how to apply can at essex.police.uk/fiththebill.