I am writing in reply to an article in the Gazette on August 22.

Clacton RNLI’s operations manager David Wells has very credible advice on safety at sea.

His knowledge dates back years and he also has the addition of serving in the RNLI.

My wife, a lifelong resident, experienced, as a teenager, the exact conditions Mr Wells describes, around a groyne, at low tide and calm conditions and was pulled clear by another swimmer.

I myself have had boats and jet skis, and would agree from experience, that the tide flows sideways.

Visitors to Clacton just see an expanse of water and think it is a very large “swimming pool”.

They don’t read the signs, all they want to do is go in the water.

Only this weekend I saw groups of people, who because of their religion, were swimming fully clothed.

Others were climbing on the rocks of the new fishtails with big signs telling them to keep off the rocks. They ignore them, even if they actually read them?

Mr Wells’ suggestion of lifeguards to be anchored in their rescue craft would alleviate the problems.

Obviously they could not be everywhere, but if Tendring Council had a meeting with him, I’m sure a solution could be found.

Unfortunately some of our councillors are not from a seaside area and need time to understand the sea.

The arguments put forward by Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, are - for the aficionados of Jaws - reminiscent of Mayor Vaughan.

Ignoring the advise of Chief Brody regarding the presence of a shark and we know what happened there.

For once listen, and take note from someone with local lifelong knowledge.

Tragedies happen, but lets try to stop them.

R. Fisher

Wash Lane, Clacton

Thank you all for your help

There are times when the words “thank you” seem inadequate, and this is one of them.

On the afternoon of Thursday, August 22, I suffered an accident on my bicycle, in Old Road, Frinton, near the arcade.

Shaken, bruised and bleeding, several people immediately came to help me, who I believe were in the nearby wine bar.

One was called Steve, a nurse on holiday from Blackpool, whose skilful, compassionate and professional first aid I shall forever be indebted to.

Others phoned my husband, provided a chair and stored my bicycle safely.

The minor injuries unit at Clacton Hospital also provided excellent and prompt service on a day when the town was packed - the first day of the airshow.

I am making a good recovery, due in some measure to your prompt assistance.

So, Steve and others, what else can I say but thank you so much.

Elaine Rowland

Fifth Avenue, Frinton

Good luck to our former councillor

I AGREE with Ann Mahys’ remarks regarding councillor Colin Sargeant.

Although I didn’t agree with his views on feeding seagulls, he respected my opinion with one of his friends.

He got some of the potholes in Merrilees Crescent repaired, which must have been among the worst in the Clacton area.

The materials used were paid for out of his own pocket.

How many politicians or councillors would do something like that?

Good luck Colin.

B Friday

Merrilees Crescent, Holland-on-Sea

Was ‘ozone’ to blame for issues?

Following the possibility of the authorities finding no direct cause for the breathing impairments caused over the Bank Holiday, I am surprised nobody has compared the issue with overseas and offshore occurrences.

There are frequent similar happenings such as on Californian beaches and other beaches where hot air hits cold water.

Having experienced such myself, it was known as “ozone”, presenting a choking sensation in the gullet and unpleasant tasting odour, which some people confused with chlorine vapour, which can be nasty.

Perhaps the investigators should have a word with divers and seafarers having worked abroad.

Hopefully this may help point the detectives in the right direction.

Colin Bradish,

Naze Park Road, Walton

The recovery after climate change

Climate change is happening now and there is very little we can do to stop nature following whatever path it decides to to take.

All we can do is clean up and rebuild after the event.

My own belief is that man is missing the point of life’s journey and would be better embracing what the Earth has to offer rather than trying to own it.

Back in the Sixties there arose a worldwide movement calling themselves hippies.

For those who are too young to remember being a hippy, they were basically groups of people from all walks of life who gathered together, often at weekends with the intention of getting close to the earth and nature, some communes arose where groups of hippies lived together in harmony and peace.

The hippy way of life was similar in many ways to the way that of native American tribes lived with regards to nature and spiritual relaxation methods.

Being a child of the Sixties I can say that life seemed easier and more friendly during that time.

If it was possible to remove greed, corruption and conspiracy from the thoughts of man, then I am sure the world would be a different place.

The Earth is telling man that enough is enough and that if you want to keep on living here then you have to change, it is also pointing out that nature is far more powerful than man and will protect the Earth from man’s stupidity.

If communities want to preserve an acceptable way of life in tune with the way the Earth will look in the coming years, then communities must adapt and work together as communities for the greater good of all in that community.

Or you can turn a blind eye to world events and watch man disappear.

Steve Holmes

Stour Close, Harwich

Maintaining better quality of life

We should beware unintended consequences.

The past century has seen huge developments in public health infrastructure, medicine and nursing care.

Many more of us survive childbirth and infancy than ever before, we are living longer as we survive illnesses and traumas which used to kill us.

We thought industrialisation would bring us more leisure.

We didn’t factor in the huge demand for working hours to keep building; houses, schools, workplaces and roads; to provide evermore utilities; sanitation, water, gas, electricity, communications and refuse

collection and disposal.

The continuing demand for healthcare for ever more people makes further demands for working hours and an argument for more people.

To provide for this continuing growth for housing and infrastructure it is argued the economy must grow.

Population growth has become an assumption, a given which cannot be challenged.

The problem is us, the real climate changers.

We don’t merely discharge bodily greenhouse gases as other animals do, we set controlled fire to things.

We heat, cool, entertain ourselves and move about rapidly over large distances.

We package, cool, cook, cool again, freeze and reheat our food.

If we want our descendants to live like we do now, they will have to be one half to a third of our current number.

The good news: It can be achieved by recognising the need, by education and by family planning.

To succeed it requires every couple to adopt the plan as soon as they recognise it.

Richard P Beauchamp

Mile End, Colchester

We must tackle knife crime issues

Children should be having fun and relaxing in the school summer holidays, but the majority of people are concerned children will become the victims of knife crime.

A recent Barnardo’s YouGov poll of more than 1,000 adults across cities in England and Wales reveals that 66per cent of adults surveyed are worried children aged ten to 18 may become knife crime victims.

Similarly, 61per cent of respondents surveyed worry children feel unsafe in their local area because of knife crime.

Nearly six in ten (58per cent) said children carry knives for protection because they feel vulnerable.

Almost two thirds of adults (65per cent) responding to the YouGov survey agreed that more safe places and activities for children, such as youth clubs, sports clubs, community centres, would make their area safer for children from knife crime.

While 60per cent surveyed think more investment in neighbourhoods to combat poverty, inequality and unemployment will help.

This polling shows that most adults realise that knife crime is a complex issue.

The answer does not lie in tougher sentences, but in making sure our children and young people are safe.

We want the Government to ensure children can thrive in their own communities, provide safe environments and activities for children, alongside more investment in neighbourhoods and services to combat poverty.

We need to urgently work together as a society to get a grip on this national crisis.

The Government needs to work with children’s services, educationalists, charities, social workers, youth workers, the criminal justice system and local communities to tackle the real causes of knife crime. For more information, please visit the charity’s website at barnardos.org.uk.

Hugh Sherriffe

Director for Barnardo’s in South-East and Anglia