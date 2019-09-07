VINTAGE vehicles and custom motorcycles will pull into Walton this weekend for a turbo-charged exhibition.

The Walton Clacton Car Show will be held on the Bath House Meadow next to the Columbine Centre on Sunday.

Petrolheads will marvel at the retro four-wheelers and quirky bikes before sifting through a jumble sale filled with car parts and accessories. The event, which takes place from 10am to 4pm, will include entertainment from The Viscounts.

For more information visit wonclassiccarshow.co.uk.