A TWO-DAY sporting event dedicated to pushing participants to their limits and raising money for an important charity is returning this weekend.

The Clacton Triathlon Weekend, now in its 21st year, will take over the streets across Saturday and Sunday in aid of the Brain and Spine Foundation.

The fundraising race will set off from the Holland Haven Country Park, which is placed along the coast between Clacton and Frinton, and will feature three separate challenges, all varying in difficulty.

These include a children’s duathlon, a sprint and super-sprint cross-triathlon with a 750m or 400m swim, and a standard triathlon featuring an energy-sapping 1500m open water sea swim.

Since launching in 1998, the Clacton Triathlon has generated more than £100,000 in donations for research into brain and spine conditions.

Free parking will be available near the transition area which is located next to the sea on the Greensward in Holland Haven.

For more information visit facebook.com/clactontriathlon.