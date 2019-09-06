BEACHGOERS are being urged to take their disposable barbecues home with them after a plastic rubbish bin was found burnt to the ground.

A large waste bin on Clacton’s seafront was melted following a fire, which appears as if it started from the inside.

Clacton had seen an influx in visitors making the most of the sunny weather, with some using portable barbecues on the beach.

Although the cause of the blaze is unknown, nearby residents believe that a throwaway aluminium grill is to blame.

One resident said: “I noticed the bin had been ruined a couple of weeks ago and it still hasn’t been cleaned up.

“I think someone had put a disposable barbecue in there and it must have still been alight and gradually the bin has just gone up in flames.

“People need to think twice before putting those barbecues in bins because this is what can happen.

“They should just take them home with them.”

Disposable barbecues are only allowed on the beach with the permission of Tendring Council.

Essex Fire Service advises that portable barbecues must be completely cooled off before being throw away to prevent fires.

Tendring Council had not responded at the time of going to press.