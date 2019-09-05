A CRITICALLY acclaimed, religion-centric musical, which has previously dominated the glitzy stages of Broadway, will be reimagined in Clacton this weekend by a record-breaking performing arts group.

Godspell, a rock extravaganza structured as a series of parables, was originally composed by the renowned and Grammy Award-winning theatre musician Stephen Schwartz.

The theological story was conceived by the late writer John-Michael Tebelak, who predominantly based his crowning creation on the Gospel of Matthew.

The Princes Youth Theatre’s rendition of the famed stage show, which is set in New York City, will refreshingly interpret some of the Bible’s most famous tales through a modern lens alongside a soaring soundtrack.

Featuring a collection of storytelling songs, international hits such as Day by Day, All For The Best and By My Side will sonically narrate, while Jesus’ life spins and swirls across the Prince’s Theatre’s spanning performance space.

Concluding with the damming Last Supper and haunting and image-burning crucifixion, the curtains will close as Jesus’ messages of tolerance, sacrifice and kindness ring out.

Directed by Melissa Wenn and choreographed by Joeley Bishop, the production’s cast will uniquely include 29 actors and actresses from German theatre group Juks Youth, who have been rehearsing the same script in Biberach.

It is an arrangement that has existed between the two towns for the past 50 years and will see Clacton’s future theatre stars perform in Germany later this year.

Actress and vocalist Lola Garlick, who plays John the Baptist, said: “We are really excited to perform this show and have been rehearsing very hard and tirelessly in the lead up to ensure that the performance is perfect.

“Godspell is a great show that will appeal to all the family which tells many Bibles stories, but with a modern and creative twist.

“We have had so much fun making it and we really hope that is sells out.”

Godspell will be performed at the Princes Theatre this Saturday, September 7, from 7.30pm

Tickets cost £12, or £10 for concessions and a group discount is available to church groups of more than ten.

To purchased tickets, call the box office on 01255 686633 or visit princestheatre.co.uk.