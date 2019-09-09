A FREE weekend of fun is being lined-up for Armed Forces families by Clacton Pier later this month.

Clacton Pier said the event is its way of thanking the forces and veterans for all that they do – and have done - for their country.

It follows-on from a similar event which was staged for the emergency services earlier this summer.

The weekends have been staged for a number of years and have continued to grow in popularity.

A valid Forces ID card, or proof of service for veterans, needs to be produced at the ticket office and then each family will be given up to four free saver wristbands worth up to £60.

Live music and children’s entertainment have also been arranged for September 21 and 22 and military vehicles will be on display.

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier’s communications manager, said: “This is our way of recognising everything that our forces do for us and it is about giving something back to them as a thank you.”

Free live music will be provided by Steve Ritchie on the Saturday and Tracey Moorehouse on the Sunday, while James Magic will be putting on four performances both days.

The pier will remain open to other customers throughout the weekend.