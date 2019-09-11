A COUNCIL has been handed a silver award in recognition of its support for the Armed Forces Covenant.

The Employer Recognition Scheme publicly recognises employers’ efforts to support defence personnel issues, such as employing reservists and veterans, while encouraging others to do the same.

Chris Amos, Tendring Council’s Armed Forces champion, said: “We are immensely proud of our relationship with the Armed Forces in Tendring, and to be recognised with this prestigious award is an honour.

“It is a testament to all the hard work and commitment our services put in to supporting the defence and armed forces communities.

“It is important that we are able to meet the needs of our service men and women, within and outside the organisation through the services and employment opportunities we provide across the district.”

“We look forward to further developing this relationship whilst building on our commitments to the armed forces.”

Commenting on the announcement of the 2019 Employer Recognition Scheme Silver awards, Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace said: “These awards recognise the outstanding support for our armed forces from employers across Britain and I would like to thank and congratulate each and every one.

“Regardless of size, location or sector, employing ex-forces personnel is good for business and this year we have doubled the number of awards in recognition of the fantastic support they give.”