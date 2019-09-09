JOB hunters and employers will be brought together at Clacton’s popular jobs fair next month.

Tendring Council and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) have teamed up to run the event at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on October 1.

More than 55 stallholders will be exhibiting at the fair, including local and national employers, and there will be a range of career and training opportunities available. This year a new ‘hands on skills activities’ area will be held in a marquee.

This will include a whole range of activities for visitors to try, including bricklaying, carpentry, mock cocktail making, hand massage techniques and many more.

Mary Newton, Tendring councillor responsible for business and economic growth, said: “There will be some great career opportunities available, so I’d encourage anyone wanting a new job, a change in career or are returning to work to attend.”

The fair is sponsored by Affinity Water, Park Resorts, Rose Builders, Surya Foods and Surya Hotels.

The event will take place between 10am and 4pm.

Courtesy buses will be provided from Harwich and Jaywick.