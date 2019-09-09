A NEW initiative aimed at championing businesses in Tendring will take place across the district later this month.

The first Tendring4Growth business week will see a programme of events organised by Tendring Council from September 30 to October 4.

The business week is aimed at supporting and championing local businesses and entrepreneurs.

It gets underway with a free breakfast event at the Pavilion in Clacton on Monday, September 30, from 8am to 10.30am, and will see Paddy & Scotts Coffee founder Scott Russell talk about “fuelling ambition”.

He will share his story about how he started out with his parents on a stall at Jaywick Market and how he has now grown his own business into a multi-national company.

As well as the Tendring Energy Seminar at the Waterfront in Dovercourt on October 2, there will be a networking event for women in businesses at Clacton’s Royal Hotel on October 3.

In partnership with Colbea, Charlotte Bate from MadHR will talk about her career, the challenges of growing a small business as well as the importance of seeking the right support at the right time.

Mary Newton, cabinet member for business and economic growth, said: “Tendring’s Business Week provides a real opportunity for local businesses to come together to share knowledge, network, collaborate and hear about exciting developments that are promoting economic growth in the district.

“Along with our partners and investment that is being brought to the district, we are building a very exciting and bright future for businesses in Tendring.”

The business week also includes the annual Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair, on Tuesday, October 1, and the Blue Ribbon Business Awards on Thursday, October 3.

To find out more about the events, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/tendring4growth.