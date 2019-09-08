A BY-ELECTION will take place next month following the resignation of a county councillor.

Clacton East division councillor Colin Sargeant resigned from his post last month after his mother was diagnosed with dementia and the death of a close friend.

The independent councillor had represented Clacton East, which includes Holland-on-Sea, on Essex County Council since winning a by-election in 2016.

Essex County Council said a by election for the division will take place on Thursday, October 3.

Polls will be open from 7am and 10pm and applications for postal votes will need to be received by 5pm on September 18.

Candidates have until 4pm on Friday to submit their nomination papers.

A spokesman said: “As this is a by election, a small number of voters will find that their polling station is a different place to their usual polling station.”

“Electors are advised to check their poll card when it arrives.”