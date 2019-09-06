THERE are just a few more days remaining before nominations close for this year’s Tendring Sports Awards.

Nominations must be made by Monday, September 9.

Entries should recognise achievements gained between September 2018 and March 2019 by athletes and those who support them from across the district.

The awards are run by Active Tendring and Tendring Council.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the Tendring Sports Awards are a great way of recognising sporting achievements.

He said: “After a year’s hiatus the Tendring Sports Awards are back with some exciting new categories to recognise the range of sports and physical activities which take place in the district.

“These awards are not solely aimed at celebrating achievement on the county, national or international stage – though that is of course a part of it – but also about community and grassroots sports too.

“I’d encourage everyone to think about who they could nominate for these awards, and also ask businesses and other organisations to consider becoming a sponsor too.”

The awards categories are: Sports Personality, Junior male Sports Personality and Junior female Sports Personality (for under 18s), New to Sport, Team/Club of the Year, Coach of the Year, Education establishment, Disability Sport and Physical Activity Project of the Year.

Inspired by Sports category for those who overcame personal adversity through sport or physical activity and the Local Community Award for a volunteer, committee member, coach or official who helps in the community or with charity work.

The ceremony will be held at the Princes Theatre on October 17 while judging takes place in mid-September.