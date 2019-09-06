THE lighting around Clacton Pier will be turning pink to support organ donor awareness week.

The NHS Blood and Transplant campaign is asking everyone to record their organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell their family and friends what they have decided.

Awareness week runs until September 8 and includes a number of national initiatives – including buildings being lit up in the campaign colour.

Nigel Brown, communications manager at the pier, said: “As part of last year’s £4million development we introduced the new system which allows us to light up the landmark in virtually any colour,” he said.

“We have already supported several organisations which have held awareness weeks and organ donation is certainly a very worthwhile cause to back.

“What we will be doing will literally shine a light on the campaign in the hopes that people will be inspired to both save and improve lives.

“Those who donate organs are incredibly generous and the act can have a tremendous impact on the lives of the recipients.”