AN elderly couple have been left shaken after a burglar posing as a handyman entered their home without permission and brazenly swiped a sum of cash in plain sight.

Bryan Douglas, 78, of Holland Park, Clacton, was putting his bins out on Monday morning when he was approached by a “filthy and scruffy” looking man who offered to repair his driveway.

Despite insisting he would first need to speak with his son who owns the bungalow before agreeing to any work, Bryan was eventually pressured into conferring with his wife Vicky, 74, before being followed to the back of their home.

Although suspicious of the man, who was wearing an oversized green top and armed with a garden trowel, Vicky went to her bedroom to get a sum of £80 in case they decided to take up his offer.

Seconds after Bryan had turned his back to get their two Labradors inside, however, the suspect rushed through the conservatory and into the couple’s bedroom, where Vicky was tightly gripping the cash.

Faced with an elderly and vulnerable lady, who was now startled by the trespassing stranger, the cowardly thief snatched the money from her hands before casually fleeing the scene.

Mr Douglas said: “I feel so terrible and I feel responsible because I got him involved with my wife, which is a bad thing to do, and normally I would be so careful, but he caught us wrong-footed.

“He was scruffy and an opportunist for sure because he was very much against me getting my son involved and he gave off the impression that he was some type of builder.”

The shameless mugger, who is currently still at large, has been described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and in his 50s.

He was also sporting wavy dark hair and facial stubble at the time of the incident and had an unkempt appearance.

Mrs Douglas said: “He looked like a tramp and was absolutely filthy – I could definitely pick him out if I saw him again.

“I was shocked because I was there on my own with this man and I feel stupid that I let him come in here without a fight.

“If I’d had the chance, I would have smacked him with the baseball bat we have in the bedroom.”

Essex Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information which could locate the suspect to contact Clacton CID on 101 and quoting the crime reference 42/140713/19.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.