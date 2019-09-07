TWO in three residents in Essex believe more money should be invested in alternative medicines within the NHS, it has been found.

CBDoil, a supplier of wellness products, conducted a survey of 3,000 Brits to investigate how many people choose to self-diagnose their medical issues online instead of seeing a healthcare professional - it was found that overall, 44 per cent admit to doing this.

The survey also found two in five Essex residents admit to consulting Google instead of their doctor when they have a medical issue.

Forty-two per cent also say long waits for a GP appointment have forced them to self-diagnose online.

More than half of people surveyed think an online self-diagnosis does more harm than good, meaning a large number are aware of the anxiety it can cause.

Respondents were also asked if they believed more money should be invested in alternative therapies within the NHS.

Alternative medicines are treatments that fall outside of conventional healthcare, for example, homeopathy, acupuncture and herbal medicines. However, the availability of these on the NHS is limited and in most cases, is not offered.

More than half of Brits believe more money should be invested in alternative therapies. Regionally, 66 per cent of Essex residents believed more money should be invested in alternative therapies within the NHS.