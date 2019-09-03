AN elderly couple have been left “shaken” after being burgled by a man who initially offered to do work on their front drive.

A man in his 70s was approached outside his home in Holland Park yesterday morning (September 2) at about 10am by a man believed to be in his 50s.

After offering to carry out some work for the couple, the culprit then followed the homeowner into his house without permission.

Once inside the suspect snatched a sum of money from the victim’s wife’s hands before brazenly leaving, having failed to do any of the work he had offered.

The man has been described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall, with wavy dark hair and facial stubble.

During the ordeal he was wearing an oversized green T-shirt, had an unkempt appearance and was carrying a garden trowel.

Essex Police are now appealing for anyone with information which might locate the man to come forward.

DS Hollie Hughes from Clacton CID said: “We are asking if people could please check any CCTV or doorbell camera footage of the area to try and help locate this man.

“The homeowners were left feeling quite shaken by the event as someone entered their home without permission to do so, and they are being looked after by officers.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and saw a man meeting this description please call Clacton CID on 101 and quote the crime reference 42/140713/19.

“If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”