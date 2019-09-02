Essex Police is launching a major recruitment campaign in a bid to boost officer numbers.

Officer numbers are at a four-year high with more than 3,000 full-time equivalent police officers since July this year as well as the fastest growing Special Constabulary in the county with more than 500 Specials.

In June this year the force's passing out parade was a record in the modern history of Essex Police, with 73 new officers, 25 of which were women, completing their training and joining colleagues on the frontline.

By March 2020 officer numbers are expected to reach more than 3,200.

But in a bid to see those numbers grow even further, the force has launched its latest Fit the Bill campaign

But we want even more people to be part of our journey and that’s why we are launching our latest Fit the Bill campaign.

The campaign will feature social media films focusing on the ‘journey’ of officers – both their life journey before they joined Essex Police as well as their journey with the force and the opportunities they have been given since becoming part of our family.

Case studies include officers who have moved from other parts of the country to join Essex Police, those who have transferred from neighbouring forces, people who have carried out other jobs before joining up and those with a lifelong ambition of protecting their communities.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “Along with our great county, Essex Police is an amazing place to be.

“Our officer numbers are at a four-year high and they are set to grow even further over the coming year. We have just introduced our new Town Centre Teams to ensure that now, more than ever, we are visible and accessible to the communities we serve and our Special Constabulary is the fastest growing in the country.

“Essex has always been a great place to live and work and our police force gives people the chance to have a career where you can save lives, lock up criminals, deliver justice to victims and really make a difference to our communities.

“Our force also offers real opportunities to progress and specialise and no two days are ever the same.

“If you Fit the Bill then come and be part of our journey and we will part of yours.”

PC Tyha Currie, who lives in Hertfordshire and commutes to work is now hoping to work towards becoming an accredited detective.

She said: “I’ve always had an investigative mind-set and Essex Police is allowing me to follow my dream. Essex is a great place to work and the force offers amazing opportunities and prospects to branch out into any specialist role you want. I love my job and can’t believe it took me so long to take the leap and join”.

Jacob Pascoe, who moved from Cornwall to begin his career at Essex Police, said: “Essex is a great place to live and work. The opportunities afforded by the Essex Police are fantastic for ambitious people, and for those that are motivated to make a positive difference in people’s lives. If you are from out of county and considering joining the police, I would urge you to do as I did, to embark on an adventure in Essex”.

To be eligible to join Essex Police as a Constable applicants must: be 18 or over; be a British citizen or from a country which is a member of the European Economic area; possess a full UK driving licence; ideally not have a criminal record or any previous criminal convictions or cautions; and have reached an education standard of two A Levels or equivalent.

A full list of the eligibility criteria and details of how to apply can be found at www.essex.police.uk/fiththebill