PASSENGERS flying out of Stansted are facing long delays after an air traffic control failure in France.

Members of the public are reporting being stuck on planes and have been told by staff they are unable to take off for up to three hours.

The issue is understood to be effecting several airports across the UK and a number of flights from the Essex airport.

Eurocontrol - which monitors air traffic across the continent, is reporting there are currently 5,619 hours of delays across Europe.

Looks like all #planes at #Stansted #airport are grounded due to air traffic control issues! — The Observer (@ross_observer) September 1, 2019