A FLOOD warning has been issued for coastal roads and footpaths due to higher than normal tides.

Several areas in north Essex, including Clacton Promenade, Brightlingsea, Mersea and Maldon are expected to see some minor flooding on Sunday.

Drivers are advised to take extra care on coastal roads and not to put themselves in unnecessary danger.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "We will continue to monitor the situation and will update this message for any subsequent tides if required.

"Further high tides are currently forecast for Monday morning."

Visit flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings for the latest data.