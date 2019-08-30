A WOMAN who threw a can of energy drink at a police officer has been handed a curfew.

Amy McGee was at a property in the Tower Estate at Point Clear Bay, St Osyth, when police launched a dawn raid in an attempt to arrest someone else.

Concerned at how they she perceived they were treating the man - who had a recent health scare- she became aggressive, started swearing and calling the officers pigs.

She then threw a can of energy drink which hit a detective in the head, and the remnants splashed onto another officer.

The 27-year-old admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Colchester Magistrates' Court heard she had been making good progress to address his behaviour since the incident in June.

The bench gave her a 12 week curfew meaning she cannot leave her new home in Arrow Road, London, between 7pm and 7am.

She must also pay £50 compensation to the officer who was struck and £175 in other court charges.

The drugs will be destroyed.