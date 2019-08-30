DRIVERS and residents have been warned to avoid a busy road near the Clacton seafront after yet another sinkhole opened up

The dangerous and deep crater appeared on Marine Parade East this morning near a set of traffic lights close to the pier.

Essex Highways has now issued a stern warning to locals and holidaymakers to steer clear of the area until it is made safe.

Crews are currently on their way to the scene to assess the sinkhole and plan repairs.

An investigation will also be launched into the cause.

