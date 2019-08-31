Following a scorching Bank Holiday weekend, temperatures are set to drop over the coming days, as summer draws to a close and the autumnal days creep in.

For many, this means a sad goodbye to the summer, but for those who suffer from asthma, the cold weather can be more serious - triggering symptoms and potentially causing an asthma attack.

There are more than five million asthma sufferers in the UK.

Asthma is a condition which causes difficulties in breathing and can be life-threatening and many find triggers increase as the seasons change.

Mahmuda Khatun, Medical Expert at Instant eCare explains: "With the cold weather, damp air can enter the airways and trigger them to go into spasm, resulting in asthma symptoms like coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and tightness in the chest.

"Additionally, there are more mould spores in the air, which can further increase symptoms."

For asthma sufferers who feel worse as we move into autumn, Mahmuda has some top tips that will help to deal with the sudden change in temperature.

1. Wrap a scarf around your nose and mouth before you go out to prevent the cold, damp air from entering your airways.

2. Breathe through your nose instead of your mouth - this will warm cold air as you inhale.

3. Stay indoors if a thunderstorm is forecast, as heightened winds blow mould spores into the air. If you must go out, change your clothes and have a shower when you return to wash off any spores.

4. If you have a pet, make sure they don't sleep in your bedroom. Curbing triggers where you sleep can make a big difference.

5. Always carry your inhaler with you for quick relief and be sure to protect it from cold temperatures.

6. Finally, if you find you are using your inhaler more than usual, speak to your GP as you may need to review your treatment.