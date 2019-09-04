RESIDENTS are being given the opportunity to create their own reusable beauty products.

Harwich Festival of Arts is holding a textile workshop on Friday, September 6.

The workshop starts at 10am at the Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre, in Main Road, Dovercourt.

It’s a great opportunity to create your own reusable cotton rounds or face wipes.

This will make your daily routine more environmentally friendly.

Participants are asked to bring cotton material or use provided offcuts.

There is a £5 admission fee.