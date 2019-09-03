A SELF-PROCLAIMED “Essex scrubber” will talk about her journey from entrepreneur to business success story at a free business breakfast networking event.

Christine Beedle has written books charting her success story from a small Cornish firm to building up Monthind Clean in Colchester with more than 850 employees. She was awarded an MBE for her contribution to the industry.

She is the speaker at next month’s business networking breakfast, run by Tendring Council.

The event takes place from 8am to 10am on September 4 at the Kingscliff Hotel in Holland-on-Sea.

Christine Beedle said: “As ‘the Essex Scrubber’ I’m very much looking forward to speaking at this free business breakfast event.

“Not only will I be sharing some of the stories which feature in the books I have published, I will also be talking about some of the important lessons I learnt on my journey, which I would like to share with participants at the event

“I hope those attending will find my talk both enjoyable and entertaining.”

Mary Newton, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for business and economic growth, said Christine’s story was one which resonated with her and will also resonate with local businesses.

“Tendring Council is delighted to welcome Christine as someone who has successfully overcome the challenges faced by all business start-ups and gone on to grow their business into one that has achieved national recognition,” she said.

“Business growth is a key part of the council’s work moving forward and we look forward to highlighting further examples of local growth and investment during our forthcoming Tendring4growth business week.”

The business week runs from September 30 until 4 October and more details to set to be announced.

Entry to the business breakfast is free but places should be booked online at eventbrite.co.uk and search for Essex Scrubber.