A MAN has appeared in court charged with a stalking campaign against his former partner which led to police finding him hiding in the loft of her home.

Jonathan Patterson appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

During the short hearing, the court heard Patterson had been in a relationship with the complainant for ten years, however, they had recently split up.

It is alleged he went to her home in Clacton on August 14 and spoke to a neighbour and suggested he would break into her house if necessary.

Later that week he is said to have started messaging her via online dating service Plenty of Fish – including where he asked her to look out the window.

The next day he is alleged to have sent a further 21 messages and the day after another 60 which are said to have got more threatening in tone including one which said he would throw acid at her face.

It is alleged he broke into her home on August 18 and was discovered hiding in the loft by police officers.

Louise Maples, prosecuting said: “At the time messages were being sent, police received a report that the complainant’s property was being broken into.

“At 6.23pm they searched the property but could not see Patterson.

“A witness said they had seen him go in but had not seen him leave.

“They then found him in the loft.

“It is the crown’s case these matters are too serious to be dealt with at this court.”

Patterson, 31, is accused of burglary with intent to cause damage at a property in Coppins Road, Clacton, stalking involving fear of violence and criminal damage.

He did not enter any pleas.

Ms Maples argued the charges were too serious to be dealt with at the magistrates court and the bench declined jurisdiction.

An application was made to remand Patterson, of no fixed address, in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing next month.

No representations were made by Lucy Osborne, defending.

Patterson will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 26.