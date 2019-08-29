A CASUALTY had to be freed from a car this morning in Thorrington after becoming trapped inside a vehicle that had been driven into a ditch.

Two crews from Clacton and Weeley attended the scene at about 10.30am following reports of a road traffic collision in Clacton Road.

The incident involved one vehicle which had been driven off the road and got stuck in a ditch.

Crews from Essex Fire & Rescue Service worked alongside paramedics to help safely stabilise the car before attempting to free the trapped individual.

After half an hour of, the casualty was eventually released by 11am and left in the care of the Ambulance Service.

