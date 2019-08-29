A PERSON had to be rushed to hospital in an air ambulance yesterday afternoon following a serious incident along the Walton seafront.

An ambulance and two ambulance officers from the East of England Ambulance Service were deployed to Prince’s Esplanade shortly after 2pm after receiving reports of a medical emergency.

The patient, whose identity is currently unknown, was initially treated at the scene before being airlifted to Colchester General Hospital by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Prince's Esplanade in Walton on the Naze at around 2.15pm after receiving reports of a medical emergency.

“An ambulance, two ambulance officers and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended and treated a patient at the scene before transporting them to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and care.”

