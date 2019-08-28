COLCHESTER United have been handed a mouthwatering home tie with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup third round.

John McGreal's side will host last season's Champions League finalists Spurs at the JobServe Community Stadium in the week commencing Monday, September 23.

The tie is a repeat of the FA Cup fourth-round tie between the two clubs that took place in January 2016, which Spurs won 4-1.

On that occasion, Gavin Massey netted the U's consolation as Mauricio Pochettino's men ran out winners thanks to goals from Nacer Chadli (2), Eric Dier and Tom Carroll.

Defender Tom Eastman is the only current U's player still at the club since that game who played in the contest, although Tom Lapslie, Cameron James and Louis Dunne were also at the club.

It is the first time that the clubs will ever have met, in the League Cup.

It will also be the first time that Colchester have played in the third round of the League Cup since taking on Southampton at that stage, back in 2004.

John McGreal's side made it past the second-round stage following a superb victory at Crystal Palace, last night.

They won 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out at Selhurst Park, after the tie had finished 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Colchester are next in League Two action when they travel to play Oldham Athletic, this Saturday.