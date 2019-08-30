A HORTICULTURAL event showcasing tasty bakes, slick photography, fresh vegetables and carefully crafted displays will take place this weekend.

The Great Bentley Village Show is being held this Saturday on the village green and will feature a variety of stalls selling beautiful plants, delicious foods and intricate crafts.

The annual fete, which has run for more than 40 years, will also include a competitive companion dog show and vintage vehicles such as tractors will be exhibited.

Entertainment will come in the form of live music from vocal group The Harmonettes and quirky alcoholic beverages will also be available.

The event starts at 1.30pm with an entrance fee of £1.

Free parking will be available.

For more information visit greatbentleyshow.co.uk.