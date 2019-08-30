A MAN who admitted to viewing dozens of sickening indecent images of children is set to be sentenced for his crimes.

Geoffrey Ottaway, 73, was found to have viewed nine images of the most serious category A.

He also admitted to viewing 15 category B and 70 category C images.

Andrew Young, prosecuting at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, said Ottaway should be sentenced at crown court due to the severity of the charges.

“I would suggest your sentencing powers are insufficient to deal with this matter,” he told the magistrates.

“In terms of previous convictions there is one very old conviction in 1991 for theft.”

Ottaway, from Sladburys Lane, Clacton, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children.

He also admitted two counts of possessing indecent photographs of children.

He was released on unconditional bail.

A hearing will now take place at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, September 24.