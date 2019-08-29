THOUSANDS of bikers are expected to return to Harwich this year to mark the 20th anniversary of a motorcycle run and family fun day.

Motorcycle riders will gather at Ford Dunton on Sunday, September 8, and then make their way to Harwich.

The fundraising event, organised by Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT), will see thousands of motorcyclists ride across the county.

The first riders will leave at 11am and are expected to arrive in Harwich shortly after noon.

More than 4,000 riders made the 60-mile trip across Essex last year, raising £41,000 for EHAAT.

Each life-saving mission costs about £2,500 for the air ambulance, so this single event could save many lives.

Emily Donnachie, events manager at EHAAT, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to what will be a very special day.

“An event that started 20 years ago with a few hundred participants now attracts thousands of bikers keen to support their local life-saving charity.

“It’s an amazing sight for the spectators waiting in Harwich to welcome them.

“The family fun day at Harwich Green will again provide a day of unbeatable entertainment beside the seaside.

“As well as the chance to cheer on the bikers as they cross the finish line, visitors can enjoy a kid’s zone and trade stands.

“This year we will have some great live music from Faux Fighters UK and ProtoStereo.”

Entry to the Family Fun Day is free, but the organisation is asking for a £5 donation to help them keep the air ambulance operational.

As EHAAT spokesman said: “We can’t fly without you.”

Tickets for riders are priced at £10 for a single rider and £15 for a rider with pillion passenger.

This year, riders can choose to show their support by paying ‘£20 for 20 years’ to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

Full details of the event and how to register can be found at ehaat.org/mcr where you will also find details of the route.

Online registration will close on Monday, September 2, but riders can pay on the day from 8.30am.

For more information call the events team on 0345 2417 690.