A JOKE cracking pensioner’s wish has been granted after meeting her comedy hero following a side-splitting performance in Clacton.

Linda Small, 67, is a resident at the Edensor Care Home, in Orwell Road, and has always dreamt of exchanging jokes with controversial stand-up comic Jim Davidson.

Described as the home’s “in-house comedienne”, Linda is partial to a risqué joke just like her idol and was left delighted when he surprised her after a show at the West Cliff Theatre.

Much to the amusement of Jim, who was made an OBE for his services to charity in 2001, Linda performed her infamous Elvis Presley impersonation before telling him an alcohol-based anecdote.

Linda, who is severely sight impaired, said: “I have always loved comedy from a young age and Jim’s one of my favourite comedians.

“It was such a lovely surprise when I knew he was coming out to meet me.

“I was a bit star struck to be honest because it is the only famous person I have ever met.

“He took me to one side, and we talked about how much I enjoyed the show and about the joke book I want to publish - he really made my night.”

The exchange between the elderly jester and celebrity funnyman came after the care home’s staff became aware of Linda’s fondness for Jim, when she voiced a desire to meet him on the home’s Wishing Tree.

As soon as activities co-ordinator Taryna Ansell heard about Jim’s show at the West Cliff Theatre, she booked tickets for herself and Linda.

After arriving at the venue, Taryna had a secret chat with the theatre’s staff who then put in a good word about the care home’s funny woman to Jim’s team.

Linda was told to wait in the foyer following the show and within a few minutes her idol Jim came to meet her.

Taryna said: “I knew it would be a wish come true for Linda to see him on stage, but I really wasn’t sure what our chances were of Linda actually getting to meet him.

“It was such a pleasure to be able to take Linda to meet her idol Jim.

“Linda is the absolute life and soul of Edensor - she’s our in-house comedienne who always has us in stitches with her naughty jokes.

“She told him all about the joke book she’s written and is hoping to get published.

“It has been wonderful to see her dream come true – it is the first time I’ve ever seen her speechless.”