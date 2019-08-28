MPs and political experts have responded with shock after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was given permission to suspend Parliament.

Mr Johnson will prorogue the Commons until October 14 when a new Queen’s Speech will take place.

The Prime Minister proposed his plan to the Queen yesterday morning and it was formally approved in the afternoon.

The move means the House of Commons will be suspended at some point in the week beginning September 9.

Proroguing Parliament will reduce the amount of time available for MPs to try to stop a No Deal Brexit.

However, the move created a storm of protest with House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, who is the chancellor of the University of Essex, said it was a “constitutional outrage”.

He said: “Shutting down Parliament would be an offence against the democratic process and rights of Parliamentarians as the people’s elected representatives.”

Paul Whiteley, Professor of Government at the university, said: “It is absolutely unprecedented.

“Proroguing is usually an uncontroversial exercise which takes place in April or May and is preparation for a new Parliament.

“The whole thing is a little bit Trump-like. It is a big announcement but could be followed by a change of decision, which is like Trump has done in the past.”

However, Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said it was a storm in a teacup.

The Brexiteer added: “Parliament will sit for the first two weeks of September and will be sitting in the two weeks running up to October 31. I don’t see anything untoward about this.

“Parliament is usually prorogued for that period and it is what we have always expected.”

Braintree MP James Cleverly, who is chairman of the Conservative Party, commented on Twitter: “Or to put it another way: Government to hold a Queen’s Speech, just as all new governments do.”

Clacton MP Giles Watling said he supported the move, which will allow the Government to bring forward a “bold and ambitious” domestic agenda.

He added: “If the Government had decided to prorogue Parliament beyond October 31 to force through Brexit, I would have considered that to be a high-risk strategy and not something of which I would normally approve.

“However, if such a move were necessary to deliver the Brexit that the majority of my constituents still want, so be it.

“We live in extraordinary times, which need extraordinary measures.

“Although, and I cannot make this point strongly enough, that is not what is happening here. This is about a new Government bringing forward a new legislative agenda for the betterment of our country.”

The Gazette contacted Colchester MP Will Quince but he did not respond at the time of going to press.

Mr Johnson’s decision increases the possibility of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calling a no confidence vote next week.

If the PM is defeated, it could lead to a snap General Election in October or November.