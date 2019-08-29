A TEENAGER was inches away from death after being left with “blood pumping out” of his leg after being attacked by a knife-wielding thug.

Charlie Cotier, 19, of Berkeley Road, Clacton, was relaxing at his house on Bank Holiday Monday when someone started violently banging on his front door around 4.30pm.

In an effort to reduce any distress to his autistic brother and little sister, who were also at the home at the time of the incident, Charlie opened the door.

The assailant is said to have then forced his way in before grabbing Charlie by the throat and aggressively wrestling him on to the living room sofa.

Armed with a large kitchen knife, the attacker attempted to stab Charlie in the face, but after a short struggle, he instead penetrated his leg before escaping.

Charlie said: “I opened the door and he grabbed me by the throat, threw me on the sofa and put a large kitchen knife to my face.

“I grabbed his arm to move it away and he then put it straight in my leg.

“I started panicking and there was blood everywhere - it was pumping out of my leg.”

Charlie was treated at the scene following the attack by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

He was then taken to Colchester Hospital in one of the two ambulances which attended the address with a wound which he has described as being 5cm deep and 5cm wide.

Charlie said he was told the knife was only two inches away from hitting a main artery in his leg, which could have resulted in a potentially fatal outcome.

Essex Police also attended the scene shortly after 5pm following reports of a stabbing.

A spokesman for the police said while the suspect is still on the loose, they do not believe he is a threat to the wider public.

The spokesman added: “We were called at around 5.10pm on Monday August 26 with reports that a man was stabbed at an address in Berkeley Road, Clacton.

“We received information that an 19-year-old suffered a wound to his leg following an argument with another man.

“The pair are known to each other and we do not believe there to be a risk to the wider public.

“The victim’s injury is neither life-threatening or life-changing.

“The suspect left the scene and he remains outstanding. Inquiries are ongoing.”