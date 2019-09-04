A FUNDRAISING event is being organised to raise money for two charities.

The Never Say Die pub, in Jaywick, is fundraising for Help the Heroes and The British Legion.

The event is organised with the hope of showing tribute to all UK armed forces from past and present.

David Firman, organiser, said: “After all the negative press Jaywick and the surrounding areas receive by way of magazine and foreign TV programmes, I feel this is a fantastic opportunity to prove them wrong and help rid the stigma that has stuck to the area.”

The event is being held on Saturday, September 7, at 8pm in Broadway.

There are going to be guest appearances by veterans and members of the British Legion.

For more information about the event call 077792 49407.