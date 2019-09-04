A TEENAGER was caught scooting his newly bought moped along the road without headlights and with cannabis in his system.

Police found Jack Horlick, 19, in Coppins Road, Clacton, at 1am revving the engine of the moped but shuffling it along with his feet as he travelled with a friend on a pushbike at about 5mph.

Officers pulled him over because he had no lights on and he immediately admitted he had no licence nor insurance.

A test showed he had an illegal level of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his system - a cannabis derivative. Horlick, of Hedgemans Road, Dagenham, admitted drug driving and driving without a licence or insurance at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

He was banned from driving for a year but reassured he could ride his dirtbike on private land.

Horlick was also fined £320 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £105 costs.