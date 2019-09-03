TICKETS are now on sale for audiences to watch the retelling of a classic novel on stage in Manningtree.

Of Mice and Men will be played at the Manifest Theatre, in Oxford Road.

It is promised to be a night of laughs, tears, joy and fear for those in the audience.

The production is based on the classic novel by John Steinbeck, which tells the story of George and Lenny.

They are two displaced migrant ranch workers, who move from place to place in California in search of new job opportunities during the Great Depression in the United States.

The novel describes the Californian agricultural belt in the 1930s.

Within the book, the pair share a dream of a little place of their own, where Lenny can tend to their rabbits and where they can live off the fat of the land.

But when Lenny unwittingly kills the young wife of a farm owners’ son, George must shatter their dreams to keep Lenny from falling in to the hands of the law.

Steinbeck based the novel on his own experiences working alongside migrant farm workers as a teenager in the 1910s.

While it is a book taught in many schools, Of Mice and Men has been a frequent target of censors for vulgarity, and what some consider offensive and racist language.

The show is being staged to audiences on a number of dates.

It is being shown from Monday, September 30 until Saturday, October 5.

Each night the show starts at 7.30pm in the auditorium.

The tickets are £7 for members and £9 for non-members.

You can book your space at ticketsource.co.uk/booking/venueplan or by calling 01206 391309.