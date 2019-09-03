CLACTON Town Hall will be lit up pink in support for Organ Donation Week.

The building, in Station Road, will be glowing as part of the NHS Blood and Transplant initiative from September 2.

Tendring Council will join other authorities, business and universities around the country who are turning their buildings pink, the colour of the Yes I Donate organ donation campaign, to inspire people to tell their families that they want to donate.

Around 2.4 million people in the east are already on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

They are now being encouraged to tell their family to help ensure their family supports their decision when they are approached about donation by a specialist nurse in hospital.

Lynda McWilliams, cabinet member for partnerships, said the town hall will look “spectacular”.

“We hope that by turning the building pink it will prompt people going past to ask questions,” she said.

“Sadly, many opportunities are lost every year because families don’t know if their loved one wanted to be a donor or not.”