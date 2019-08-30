A VAN driver was found with cannabis in his system after he smashed into a woman’s car in Great Bentley.
Paul Clarke failed to spot a queue of stationary cars as he travelled along Thorrington Road in April.
He swerved to the right and crashed into a Hyundai which was stopped at the junction of Great Bentley Road.
Police found Clarke had an illegal level of a cannabis derivative in his system.
Clarke, 29, had smoked the drug some 12 hours before in order to help him sleep.
The woman in the Hyundai suffered several injuries.
In a victim impact statement given to police, she said: “On the way home from the crash I had a panic attack.
“I have trouble sleeping and noises bring on flashbacks.”
Clarke, who has a previous conviction for drink driving, admitted drug driving at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
Roger Neild, mitigating, said: “The cannabis did not make him feel impaired. It was a momentary distraction.
“The van is used for a waste removal business he started with his father. He now knows he will have to either employ a driver or go back to his previous career as a roofer.”
Clarke, of Keogh Road, East London, was banned from driving for 36 months and must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.
