A VAN driver was found with cannabis in his system after he smashed into a woman’s car in Great Bentley.

Paul Clarke failed to spot a queue of stationary cars as he travelled along Thorrington Road in April.

He swerved to the right and crashed into a Hyundai which was stopped at the junction of Great Bentley Road.

Police found Clarke had an illegal level of a cannabis derivative in his system.

Clarke, 29, had smoked the drug some 12 hours before in order to help him sleep.

The woman in the Hyundai suffered several injuries.

In a victim impact statement given to police, she said: “On the way home from the crash I had a panic attack.

“I have trouble sleeping and noises bring on flashbacks.”

Clarke, who has a previous conviction for drink driving, admitted drug driving at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Roger Neild, mitigating, said: “The cannabis did not make him feel impaired. It was a momentary distraction.

“The van is used for a waste removal business he started with his father. He now knows he will have to either employ a driver or go back to his previous career as a roofer.”

Clarke, of Keogh Road, East London, was banned from driving for 36 months and must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.