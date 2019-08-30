A WOMAN who allegedly used a brick as a weapon when a group launched an attack entered no plea to the charges when she appeared at court.

Lesley Hymus, 29, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after the alleged altercation, in Edith Road, Clacton.

She did not enter pleas to charges of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and violent disorder.

Andrew Young, prosecuting, said: “Two co-defendants have already been sent to crown court for trial purposes.

“This is a matter of disorder involving four people, whereby various weapons were used inflicting injury.

“The allegation is the defendant used a brick.”

Hymus, of Sparrows Corner, Great Oakley, will appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on September 24.