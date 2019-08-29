CLACTON Town Partnership’s next party will take place outside Clacton’s Covered Market.

Party on the Market will be held in Rosemary Road on Saturday from 11am to 5pm.

It will include stalls, a bubble machine, music and other entertainment.

The event comes following the busy Party on the Square on Clacton’s Christmas Tree Island during Clacton Airshow last Thursday, which included performances by local singers.

Graham Webb, chairman, said: “We had crowds all day long, particularly in the morning and after the airshow.

“Hopefully we managed to keep a few people in the town for longer.

“It was a great day and there was a fantastic atmosphere.”

The partnership is also hosting an international market on Christmas Tree Island until Sunday.