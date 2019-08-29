CLACTON will be one of 50 more town to receive a share of a £1billion fund to revive flagging high streets.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has announced the resort has been shortlisted to benefit from the Future High Streets Fund.

The move came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed 50 more towns will benefit from an extra £325million for the cashpot.

The money has been seen as a lifeline for Clacton’s struggling town centre, which has faced the closure of Marks & Spencer and Mothercare.

Mary Newton, Tendring Council’s councillor responsible for business and economic growth, welcomed the Government announcement.

She said: “This is a very positive step forward for Clacton and is a result of the work which the council has progressed with our partners over the past year.

"The purpose of the fund is to deliver transformational change and ensure a vibrant future for the town and I look forward to working further with our partners and Government to bring forward exciting plans for the town centre on the back of this announcement.”

She added: “It will help us to regenerate the town, which it desperately needs.”

Graham Webb, chairman of the Clacton Town Partnership, welcomed the announcement and called for “imaginative” plans to be drawn up.

He said: “The town has not enjoyed much luck this year, so this on its own makes a change.

“If we are to be successful, we have to get any changes we make right so we improve things rather than make them worse.

“Changes in the town in the past have not always been for the better.

“Parking is top of the list - you only need to look at how successful Clacton Shopping Village is because you can park directly outside.

“But we also need something much more imaginative than parking if the town centre is to survive.”

Clacton MP Giles Watling, who wrote to Mr Jenrick about the bid, said: “I’m really delighted that the efforts of the council and others has paid off.

“We have had issues in Clacton with the closure of Marks & Spencer and it’s a shame that we currently have an empty building, but I feel we are now moving in the right direction.

“This will help to revive our town centre.”

Earlier this year the council announced its bid, which could have seen the resort handed up to £10million, had not been shortlisted for the second phase of the application process.

But ministers said they were was impressed by the application and the council’s expression of interest would automatically be placed in any second round of bidding.

Mr Jenrick said: “These projects will transform our high streets and town centres, bringing long-term economic benefits.

“Town centres and high streets are at the heart of local communities.

“As consumer habits change we know that some are facing challenging times.

“Our plan to help the high street evolve and thrive involves investing £1billion in transformative infrastructure, town centre housing, workspaces and culture - as well as cutting business rates for most smaller shops.”

He added that the High Streets Task Force, launched last month, will also support council leaders in delivering “ambitious” plans for improving infrastructure and revitalising town centres.

Other towns in Essex to benefit from the additional funding will be Grays and Harlow.