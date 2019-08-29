AN obsessive ex-boyfriend left his former girlfriend “constantly on edge” after he called her 55 times in one day, a court heard.

David Griffiths, 29, harassed his ex-partner after their relationship ended in November last year.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard the unwanted contact began in April.

Andrew Young, prosecuting, said she blocked him on her phone and Facebook account following numerous calls and messages.

He said: “At this point the defendant made a new account which again she had to block.

“He then began making phone calls using a withheld number.”

Griffiths made 55 calls on one day. When the victim sat down with a friend at a pub in Weeley, the pair had a conversation about the harassment she had been suffering.

The friend sent Griffiths a text which read: “Leave us alone, if you really want to find us we’re at the pub having a good time.” Griffiths somehow located and arrived at the pub, sitting down at the victim’s table and trying to start a conversation.

When she left in her car, Griffiths followed and again tried to talk to her when she stopped.

Griffiths, of Hickory Avenue, Colchester, was later arrested and admitted harassment.

Magistrates ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and imposed a two-year restraining order. He must not enter the Clacton street where the victim lives.