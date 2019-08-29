THE Bank Holiday was a scorcher, but seafront bosses said no records were broken on Clacton Pier over the weekend.

About 35,000 people poured onto the attraction during the five days starting with the town’s airshow last Thursday.

The figure was down on the same period last year, but spending was up on a couple of those days.

Pier director Billy Ball said that overall he was very satisfied with business and the positive response of customers.

He said: “We carried out our own survey and about 40 per cent of people were coming to the pier for the first time and they said they would definitely come back.

“There was very positive feedback all round which all bodes well when we move into our autumn and winter events programme with Evil on Sea, our Halloween family festival and our Christmas activities.

“There was a lot of interest in what we are doing, and I am sure we will get some of those customers coming back later in the year.”

Mr Ball added that continual hot weather all day for five days may actually have worked against a higher footfall. He said: “On those sort of days people can tend to stay put on the beach – and that is understandable,”

“However, if it cools down we find people come up.”